Taurian MPS IPO share allotment to be finalised today: How to check status? A step-by-step guide

Taurian MPS IPO allotment in focus: The allotment for Taurian MPS is expected to be finalized today, September 12. Investors can check their allotment status through the registrar, Bigshare Services, or the NSE website.

The IPO, which was open for bidding from September 9 to September 11, saw a healthy response from investors, being subscribed 11.69 times. Specifically, the non-institutional investor (NII) segment was oversubscribed 17.37 times, while the retail portion was oversubscribed 6.86 times and the QIB was booked at 15.89 times.

The IPO price was set between ₹162 and 171 per share. Given the high level of retail oversubscription, shares will be allocated to retail individual investors (RIIs) on a proportional basis. Those who do not receive an allotment can expect the refund process to start on September 15, 2025. The IPO is scheduled to list on NSE SME on Tuesday, September 16.

The company proposes to use the proceeds from the issue towards the acquisition of machinery and equipment at the existing production facility and the acquisition of equipment to improve the research and development facilities to promote innovation. To meet working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Steps to check Taurian MPS IPO allotment status online on the registrar's website Step 1: Go to the website of Registrar Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd to check Taurian MPS IPO allotment status by clicking the link: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_allotment.html

Step 2: Select any one of the servers.

Step 3: Select Taurian MPS IPO from the ‘Select IPO’ dropdown menu. (Note: the company name will only appear once the allotment status is out.)

Step 4: Select from the selection type any of the following: application number or CAF number, Demat number, application number, beneficiary ID, or PAN number.

Step 5: Enter the details from the option selected.

Step 6: Click on the search button.

Steps to check allotment status online on NSE’s website Step 1: Open the IPO allotment page at https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2: Log in with your credentials.

Step 3: Select Taurian MPS IPO, enter your PAN details and application number, and click 'Submit.'

About Taurian MPS Incorporated in June 2010, the company manufactures and supplies crushing and screening equipment for mining and construction, offering high-quality, innovative machinery for challenging terrains, emphasizing precision, performance, and customer service.

Their product range includes crushers, screens, and complete plants under the "Taurian" brand, advocating for "Make in India" production. The company's product range includes Jaw crushers, cone crushers, VSI crushers, vibrating screens, washing systems, and complete crushing plants.

