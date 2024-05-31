TBI Corn IPO booked over 3 times on day 1 so far; check GMP, subscription status, more
TBI Corn IPO valued at about ₹44.94 crore consists of a fresh issuance of 4,780,800 equity shares at face value of ₹10. Proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes, working capital, and expanding the existing unit. TBI Corn IPO GMP today is +95.
TBI Corn IPO has opened for subscription on Friday, May 31, and will close on Tuesday, June 4. The issue's price band has been fixed in the range of ₹90 to ₹94 per share. The TBI Corn IPO lot size is 1,200 shares. The floor price
