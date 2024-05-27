TBI Corn IPO price band set at ₹90-94 per share; issue to open on May 31
The TBI Corn IPO price band has been fixed at ₹90 to ₹94 per share with a face value of ₹10 each, and the IPO lot size is 1,200 shares.
TBI Corn IPO: TBI Corn's initial public offering (IPO), a book-built issue of ₹44.94 crore, is all set to open for subscription on Friday, May 31, 2024, and close on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. The SME IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 47.81 lakh shares.
