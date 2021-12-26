TBO Tek files draft paper for 2100 crore IPO

According to TBO Tek DRHP (Draft Red Herring Prospectus) , India's travel service provider company plans to raise fund via Initial public offer aggregating to up to ₹2,100 crore comprising a fresh issue of equity shares of face value ₹1 aggregating up to ₹900 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) aggregating up to ₹1,200 crore by the Promoter Selling Shareholder and Investor Selling Shareholders.