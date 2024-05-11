TBO Tek IPO allotment to be finalised on May 13. Latest GMP, steps to check status
TBO Tek IPO allotment status can be checked online on the website of BSE or the IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is the TBO Tek IPO registrar.
TBO Tek IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of travel distribution company TBO Tek received strong demand from investors. As the subscription period of the issue has ended, investors now await TBO Tek IPO allotment which is expected to be finalised on Monday.
