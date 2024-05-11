TBO Tek IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of travel distribution company TBO Tek received strong demand from investors. As the subscription period of the issue has ended, investors now await TBO Tek IPO allotment which is expected to be finalised on Monday.

TBO Tek IPO opened for public subscription on May 8 and closed on May 10. TBO Tek IPO allotment date is May 13 and the shares of the company will make the stock market debut on May 15.

The company will finalise the basis of allotment on Monday, through which TBO Tek IPO bidders can know if and how many shares they have been allotted.

Also Read: Indegene IPO allotment out. Latest GMP, listing date, how to check status

Investors can check their TBO Tek IPO allotment status online on the website of BSE or the IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is the TBO Tek IPO registrar.

TBO Tek will credit the equity shares into the Demat accounts of successful bidders on May 14 and will initiate refunds on the same day to those whose bids have been rejected.

Investors can do a TBO Tek IPO allotment status check online by following certain steps on the BSE website and IPO registrar website. These steps are mentioned below.

Steps to check TBO Tek IPO allotment status on BSE website

Step 1: Visit the BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Select ‘Equity’ under ‘Issue Type’

Step 3: Select ‘TBO Tek Limited’ in the 'Issue Name’ dropdown menu

Step 4: Either the Application number or PAN details

Step 5: Click ‘Search’

Your TBO Tek IPO allotment status will appear on the screen.

Also Read: Go Digit IPO: At ₹7 crore, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma to make multibagger return of 263% on issue launch

Steps to check TBO Tek IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies

Step 1: Visit Kfin Technologies website on this link - https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2: Select ‘TBO Tek Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3: Select among the options given - Application No, Demat Account and PAN

Step 4: Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5: Enter Captcha and click ‘Submit’

Your TBO Tek IPO share allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

TBO Tek IPO Subscription Status

TBO Tek IPO received strong demand from investors across categories. The IPO has been subscribed 86.69 times as it received bids for 80.50 crore equity shares as against 92.85 lakh shares offered.

The public issue has been subscribed 25.72 times in the retail category, 125.51 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category, and 50.60 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.

Read here: TBO Tek IPO: Issue subscribed 86.70 times on day 3, check GMP, subscription status and other details

TBO Tek IPO GMP

TBO Tek IPO is commanding a robust premium in the grey market. TBO Tek IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹535 per share. This indicates TBO Tek shares are trading at a premium of 58.15% at ₹1,455 apiece in the grey market as against its issue price of ₹920 per share.

TBO Tek IPO Details

TBO Tek IPO commenced for public subscription on May 8 and concluded on May 10. The IPO allotment is expected to be finalized on Monday, May 13, and the equity shares of TBO Tek IPO will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE, on May 15.

TBO Tek IPO price band was ₹875 to ₹920 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company raised ₹1,550.81 crore from the book-built issue that was a combination of fresh issue of 0.43 crore shares aggregating to ₹400 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) component of 1.25 crore shares aggregating to ₹1,150.81 crore.

Axis Capital, Jefferies India, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities and Jm Financial are the book running lead managers of the TBO Tek IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.

Read all IPO news here

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!