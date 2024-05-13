TBO Tek IPO allotment to be finalised today; latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check status
TBO Tek IPO share allotment to be finalised today. Robust response from retail and NIIs. Refund procedures for non-allocated shares begin May 14. Listing on May 15. TBO Tek IPO share allotment finalised today with
TBO Tek IPO allotment date: The TBO Tek IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Monday, May 13). Investors who applied for the TBO Tek IPO can check the TBO Tek IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd. The online travel agency opened for subscription on Wednesday, May 8 and ended on Friday, May 10. By the end of the last bidding day, the issue saw robust response from both retail (25.74 times) and non-institutional investors (NIIs) (50.60 times). TBO Tek IPO subscription status was 86.70 times on the third day.
