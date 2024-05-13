TBO Tek IPO allotment date: The TBO Tek IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Monday, May 13). Investors who applied for the TBO Tek IPO can check the TBO Tek IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd. The online travel agency opened for subscription on Wednesday, May 8 and ended on Friday, May 10. By the end of the last bidding day, the issue saw robust response from both retail (25.74 times) and non-institutional investors (NIIs) (50.60 times). TBO Tek IPO subscription status was 86.70 times on the third day.

Identifying the basis of allocation allows investors to determine if and to how much they have been allocated shares. The number of shares offered is another aspect of the IPO allotment status to consider. Those applicants who did not get shares will have their refund procedures initiated by the company. A person's demat account will include the shares that have been allotted to them.

For individuals who were not allocated shares, the refund procedure will begin on Tuesday, May 14. Individuals who were allocatedshares will get them in their demat accounts the same day.

TBO Tek IPO listing date is scheduled for Wednesday, May 15.

If you have applied for the TBO Tek IPO, you can do a TBO Tek IPO allotment status check online on the website of the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd today.

View Full Image TBO Tek IPO details.

Here's TBO Tek IPO allotment link - https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 1:

When you click the aforementioned link, you will find five links allowing you to view the status.

Step 2:

After selecting on one of the five available URLs, choose TBO Tek IPO from the "Select IPO" drop-down box.

Step 3:

Enter your PAN, Demat Account, or Application Number to find out the status.

Step 4:

- If you select this option, enter the application number first, then the captcha code. Click "Submit."

- If you pick Demat Account, enter your account information and the captcha code. Click "Submit."

- To go to the third option, PAN, input the captcha code and the PAN number. Select "Submit."

How to check TBO Tek IPO allotment status on BSE

Step 1

Visit the BSE official website's allotment page- https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2

Choose 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'.

Step 3

Select 'Issue Name' (the drop-down menu) and select the IPO.

Step 4

Put in your application number or PAN.

How to check TBO Tek IPO allotment status on NSE

Step 1

Visit NSE's official website- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2

One has to register with PAN by clicking the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website.

Step 3

Put in your password, user name, and captcha code.

Step 4

On the next page that opens, check the status of your IPO allocation.

TBO Tek IPO GMP today

TBO Tek IPO grey market premium is +508. This indicates TBO Tek share price were trading at a premium of ₹508 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, TBO Tek IPO expected listing price was indicated at ₹1,428 apiece, which is 55.22% higher than the IPO price of ₹920.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

