TBO Tek IPO Day 2: Should you subscribe or not? Check GMP, key dates, review, subscription status, more.
TBO Tek IPO of ₹1,550.81 crore includes 12,508,797 equity shares in OFS and a fresh issuance of ₹400 crore. Public shareholders hold 46.43% while corporate promoters own 51.26% of the online travel distributor, as per Red Herring Prospectus.
On its opening day, TBO Tek IPO got off to a strong start, with nearly all of its categories being fully booked. After just a few hours of launch yesterday, the retail portion was fully booked due to the overwhelmingly positive reaction. Both non-institutional investors and employees responded favourably to the IPO. Qualified institutional buyers are yet to catch up with the momentum. TBO Tek IPO subscription status was 1.15 times, as per BSE data.
