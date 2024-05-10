TBO Tek IPO day 3: GMP, subscription status to review. Should you apply?
TBO Tek IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹550 in the grey market today, say market observers
TBO Tek IPO Day 3: The initial Public Offering (IPO) of TBO Tek Limited hit the Indian primary market on 8th May 2024 and bidding for this public issue will end today evening. This means investors have just one day in hand to apply for the public offer. The company has fixed TBO Tek IPO price band at ₹875 to ₹920 per equity share. The book build issue is a mix of fresh shares and OFS (Offer For Sale). The company aims to raise ₹400 crore from fresh shares while the rest ₹1,150.81 crore is reserved for the OFS route. Meanwhile, premium of the TBO Tek shares have surged in the grey market after the bidding began for the book build issue. According to stock market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹550 in the grey market today. They said that rise in the TBO Tek IPO grey market premium (GMP) can be attributed to the strong TBO Tek IPO subscription status after two days of bidding.
