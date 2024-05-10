TBO Tek IPO day 3: GMP, subscription status to review. Should you apply?

TBO Tek IPO Day 3: The initial Public Offering (IPO) of TBO Tek Limited hit the Indian primary market on 8th May 2024 and bidding for this public issue will end today evening. This means investors have just one day in hand to apply for the public offer. The company has fixed TBO Tek IPO price band at ₹875 to ₹920 per equity share. The book build issue is a mix of fresh shares and OFS (Offer For Sale). The company aims to raise ₹400 crore from fresh shares while the rest ₹1,150.81 crore is reserved for the OFS route. Meanwhile, premium of the TBO Tek shares have surged in the grey market after the bidding began for the book build issue. According to stock market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹550 in the grey market today. They said that rise in the TBO Tek IPO grey market premium (GMP) can be attributed to the strong TBO Tek IPO subscription status after two days of bidding. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TBO Tek IPO GMP today Despite weak trends on Dalal Street, the TBO Tek IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹550, which is ₹21 higher than Wednesday's TBO Tek IPO GMP of ₹529. This rise in the TBO Tek IPO GMP is a testament to the positive sentiments in the grey market, which are expected to translate into a strong debut of shares on the listing date. The strong response from primary market investors has further bolstered these positive sentiments.

TBO Tek IPO subscription status After two days of bidding, the book build issue has been booked 4.15 times, a clear indication of the strong investor interest. The retail portion has been subscribed 10.01 times, demonstrating the retail investors' confidence in the company. The NII segment of the public offer has been booked 8.19 times, while the QIB portion received booking to the tune of 0.17 times, showing a balanced interest across investor categories.

Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

TBO Tek IPO review BP Equities has given a 'subscribe' rating to the TBO Tek IPO, citing several reasons. From a valuation perspective, while the initial P/E ratio of 65x may appear elevated, it aligns with industry standards for digital e-commerce platform businesses. However, the extrapolated FY24E EPS indicates a more reasonable P/E ratio of 45x. The company's ability to maintain high growth and profitability, coupled with its fine-tuned business model, instils confidence in its long-term prospects. As TBO Tek continues to monetize its digital platform and capitalize on emerging opportunities, the company is poised to emerge as a formidable player in the digital commerce landscape. This comprehensive analysis forms the basis of the 'subscribe' rating for the issue.

Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP — Research at Mehta Equities, has advised investors to apply for the TBO Tek IPO. He noted that at the upper band of ₹920/-, the issue is asking for a Market Cap of Rs.9990/- Cr. Based on annualized FY 2024 earnings and fully diluted post-IPO paid-up capital, the company is asking a PE of 48.6x which seems reasonable by looking at industry growth. With innovative platform, strategic approach to data utilization and commitment to fostering a collaborative ecosystem solidifying their position in the dynamic travel and tourism industry with significant growth potential. Hence, considering all the parameter, he recommends investors to “SUBSCRIBE" the issue for listing gain only. This recommendation is in line with the 'subscribe' rating given by other financial institutions.

Reinforcing the positive outlook, Arihant Capital, Canara Bank Securities, Indsaec Securities, Marwadi Shares and Finance, Nirmal Bang, Ventura Securities, and Sushil finace have all given a 'subscribe' tag to the book build issue. This unanimous recommendation from multiple financial firms should provide potential investors with a sense of confidence in the IPO's potential.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

