TBO Tek IPO day 1: GMP, subscription status, review, other details of General Atlantic-backed IPO. Apply or not?
TBO Tek IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹529 per share in the grey market today, say market observers.
TBO Tek IPO opens today: General Atlantic-backed initial public offering (IPO) of TBO Tek Limited has hit the Indian primary market today. The public issue worth ₹1,550.81 crore will remain open till 10th May 2024. This means that mainboard IPO will remain open from Wednesday to Friday this week. The company has fixed TBO Tek IPO price band at ₹875 to ₹920 per equity share. The book build issue is a mix of fresh shares and OFS (Offer For Sale). The company aims to raise ₹400 crore from fresh shares while the rest ₹1,150.81 crore is reserved for the OFS route. The mainboard IPO is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE. Shares of TBO Tek are available in the grey market as well. According to stock market observers, TBO Tek share price is quoting at a premium of ₹529 in the grey market today.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started