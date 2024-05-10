TBO Tek IPO: Issue subscribed 86.70 times on day 3, check GMP, subscription status and other details
The TBO Tek IPO received 80,50,71,440 share applications against offered 92,85,816 shares on the last day of subscription.
The TBO Tek initial public offerings (IPO) opened for subscription on May 8, 2024 and closed on May 10, 2024. The IPO of travel distribution company was subscribed over 86.70 times on the final day of bidding on Friday.
