The TBO Tek initial public offerings (IPO) opened for subscription on May 8, 2024 and closed on May 10, 2024. The IPO of travel distribution company was subscribed over 86.70 times on the final day of bidding on Friday.

The company optimizes the travel sector for various suppliers, including hotels, airlines, car rentals, transfers, cruises, insurance providers, rail companies, and more. It also serves retail clients such as travel agencies and freelance travel consultants, as well as corporate clients like tour operators, travel management firms, online travel platforms, super apps, and loyalty programs. All these stakeholders enjoy the advantages of smooth communication facilitated by the two-sided technology platform.

Ankush Nijhawan, Arjun Nijhawan, Manish Dhingra, and Gaurav Bhatnagar are the promoters of the company.

TBO Tek Limited witnessed a significant growth in its profit after tax (PAT), soaring by 340.4%, and its revenue also surged by 112.09% between March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2023.

TBO Tek IPO subscription status

The TBO Tek IPO received 80,50,71,440 share applications against offered 92,85,816 shares on the last day of subscription.

The public issue garnered a subscription rate of 52.46 times, with the retail portion of the book build issue being oversubscribed by 25.74 times. The NII portion witnessed a subscription of 50.60 times, while the QIB segment saw an overwhelming subscription rate of 125.51 times, as per BSE data.

TBO Tek IPO details

The IPO comprises new issuance of 0.43 crore shares valued at ₹400 crores and an offer-for-sale segment of 1.25 crore shares valued at ₹1,150.81 crores. The price range for the issue was set between ₹875 and ₹920 per equity share with a face value of ₹1.

Conducted through the book-building process, up to 75% of the net issuance is designated for allocation to Qualified Institutional buyers proportionally, with 15% for non-institutional investors and at least 10% of the net issuance allocated proportionally to retail investors.

Retail investors must apply for a minimum lot size of 16 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹14,720 to participate in the IPO. For Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), the minimum lot size investment is 14 lots (equivalent to 224 shares), totaling ₹206,080, while for Big Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), it's 68 lots (1,088 shares), totaling ₹1,000,960.

TBO Tek IPO GMP today

Today, the grey market premium (GMP) for the TBO Tek IPO stands at ₹535, marking a decrease of ₹5 compared to Thursday's GMP of ₹540. This means that the estimated listing price of the TBO Tek IPO would be ₹1,455, which is ₹58.15 per cent higher than the IPO price of ₹920.

According to investorgain.com, the lowest GMP of TBO Tek IPO is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹540.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

