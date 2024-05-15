TBO Tek IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal up to 50% listing gain for allottees
TBO Tek IPO GMP today: The grey market is signaling that TBO Tek IPO listing price would be around ₹1376, say market observers
The TBO Tek IPO is set to hit the secondary market today, on the 15th of May, 2024. As per the information available on the BSE website, the equity shares of TBO Tek Limited will be listed and admitted to dealings on BSE and NSE in the 'B' group of stocks. The anticipation for the TBO Tek IPO listing is high, with the grey market and stock market experts predicting a strong listing of TBO Tek shares. The current TBO IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) stands at ₹456, indicating an expected listing gain of around 50 percent for the allottees.
