The TBO Tek IPO is set to hit the secondary market today, on the 15th of May, 2024. As per the information available on the BSE website, the equity shares of TBO Tek Limited will be listed and admitted to dealings on BSE and NSE in the 'B' group of stocks. The anticipation for the TBO Tek IPO listing is high, with the grey market and stock market experts predicting a strong listing of TBO Tek shares. The current TBO IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) stands at ₹456, indicating an expected listing gain of around 50 percent for the allottees. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The TBO Tek IPO has garnered a strong response from investors, a positive sign for the company's future. The secondary market mood has also improved after a trend reversal on Tuesday. Market experts are optimistic, expecting a substantial listing gain for the allottees. They predict that TBO Tek share price may list on the Indian bourses in the range of ₹1360 to ₹1400 per share.

TBO Tek IPO listing price DK Mudaraddi, a Research Analyst at Stoxbox, provides a confident analysis of the TBO Tek IPO listing. He anticipates a robust oversubscription of about 87x, leading to a strong listing of the issue on Wednesday. His projection of shares listing at around Rs. 1,360 per share, compared to the issued price of Rs. 920 per share, implies an upside of about 48 percent.

Infpgraphic: Courtesy mintgenie

Expecting TBO Tek IPO to list at strong premium, Amit Goel, Co-Founder & Chief Global Strategist at Pace 360 said, "The issue appears properly priced based on FY24 annualized earnings, although at a lower P/E ratio than its listed peers. We expect a listing at around ₹1,380 to ₹1,400 per share, resulting in a listing gain of approximately 50 percent."

Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP — Research at Mehta Equities, echoes the positive sentiment surrounding the TBO Tek IPO. He highlights the strong subscription demand on the last day of the issue, particularly from QIB, indicating a good room for healthy listing gain in the range of ~40-50% against the issue price of ₹450 per share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TBO Tek IPO GMP today As per the stock market observers, TBO Tek IPO GMP today is ₹456, which means the grey market is expecting that TBO Tek IPO listing price would be around ₹1376 ( ₹920 + ₹456). So, the grey market is expecting around 50 percent listing gain for the lucky allottees of TBO Tek IPO.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!