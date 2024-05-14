TBO Tek IPO listing tomorrow: Here's what GMP, subscription status hint ahead of listing
TBO Tek IPO listing set for tomorrow. Allotment finalised, crediting shares today. Registrar: Kfin Technologies Ltd. Subscription: QIBs 125.51x, NIIs 50.60x, RIIs 25.74x. Issue price: ₹875-920.
TBO Tek IPO listing date has been scheduled for tomorrow (Wednesday, May 15). TBO Tek IPO allotment has been finalised. TBO Tek IPO allotment date was scheduled for Monday, May 13. For those who have been allocated shares, the crediting of shares to demat accounts will take place today, Tuesday, May 14. The process of refunding those who have not yet received their shares will likewise be completed today. TBO Tek IPO registrar is Kfin Technologies Ltd.
