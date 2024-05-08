TBO Tek IPO: Retail portion fully subscribed within hours of opening. Check GMP, subscription status, key dates, more.
TBO Tek IPO sees strong demand from retail investors, with 37% subscription by 12:42 IST. Retail category oversubscribed, non-institutional investors at 55%, QIB portion available. Company's online B2B travel portal facilitates transactions between buyers and suppliers in hotel and airline sectors.
TBO Tek IPO subscription status: The retail investor response to TBO Tek IPO is overwhelming, and within a few hours of taking off, the portion is fully booked. The IPO is receiving favourable responses from employees and non-institutional investors. At 12:42 IST, TBO Tek IPO subscription status is 37%, as per BSE data.
