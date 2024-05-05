TBO Tek IPO to open on May 8; here's what GMP signals ahead of subscription
Ahead of opening of the issue, the shares of TBO Tek are commanding a premium of ₹520 in the grey market, according to market observers.
TBO Tek, which was earlier known as Tek Travels Private Limited, is all set to launch its initial public offerings (IPO) next week. The IPO of travel distribution platform will open for subscription on May 8 and will remain till May 10.
