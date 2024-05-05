Active Stocks
Fri May 03 2024 15:59:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 166.45 -0.54%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 365.10 -1.15%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,547.25 -1.81%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,013.80 -1.38%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 831.55 0.18%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  TBO Tek IPO to open on May 8; here's what GMP signals ahead of subscription
BackBack

TBO Tek IPO to open on May 8; here's what GMP signals ahead of subscription

Vaamanaa Sethi

Ahead of opening of the issue, the shares of TBO Tek are commanding a premium of ₹520 in the grey market, according to market observers.

TBO Tek IPO will be a mix of fresh shares and offer for sale (OFS). (Photo: Courtesy company website)Premium
TBO Tek IPO will be a mix of fresh shares and offer for sale (OFS). (Photo: Courtesy company website)

TBO Tek, which was earlier known as Tek Travels Private Limited, is all set to launch its initial public offerings (IPO) next week. The IPO of travel distribution platform will open for subscription on May 8 and will remain till May 10.

Ahead of opening of the issue, the shares of TBO Tek are commanding a premium of 520 in the grey market, according to market observers. This means that the estimated listing price of TBO Tek shares could be 1440, which is  56.52 per cent more than the IPO price of 920.

Also read: TBO Tek IPO: Price band set at 875-920 per share; check issue details here

As per investorgain.com, the lowest GMP of TBO Tek IPO is 0, while the highest GMP is 520.

The TBO Tek IPO's price range is set between 875 and 920 per equity share, with the company aiming to generate 1,550.81 crore through IPO.

TBO Tek IPO details

The IPO comprises a new issuance of 0.43 crore shares valued at 400.00 crores and an offer-for-sale segment of 1.25 crore shares valued at 1,150.81 crores.

The issue is being conducted via the book-building process, with a maximum of 75% of the net issuance earmarked for allocation to Qualified Institutional buyers in a proportional manner, 15% for non-institutional investors, and at least 10% of the net issuance allocated to retail investors on a proportional basis.

The minimum lot size required for an application is 16 shares, necessitating a minimum investment of 14,720 for retail investors to partake in the IPO. For Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), the minimum lot size investment comprises 14 lots (equivalent to 224 shares), totaling 206,080, while for Big Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), it consists of 68 lots (1,088 shares), totaling 1,000,960.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds generated from the issue to bolster several objectives. These encompass broadening the supplier and buyer base, elevating the platform's worth by introducing fresh lines of businesses, pursuing inorganic growth via targeted acquisitions, and nurturing synergies with the current platform.

Also read: Upcoming IPOs: 9 new public issues and 4 new listings scheduled for this week; check full list here

Axis Capital Limited, Jefferies India Private Limited, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Limited, and JM Financial Limited are the book-running lead managers for the TBO Tek IPO, while KFin Technologies Limited has been appointed as the registrar for the issue.

TBO Tek stands out as a premier travel distribution platform within the global travel and tourism sector for the fiscal year 2023. It holds a prominent position in terms of Gross Transaction Value (GTV) and operational revenue. Operating across more than 100 countries, TBO Tek offers a diverse array of services, catering to the varied needs of its customers. Its extensive travel inventory ensures that buyers can access comprehensive options tailored to their clients' requirements. Additionally, the platform facilitates transactions in numerous currencies, providing foreign exchange assistance to further streamline the booking process.

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 05 May 2024, 01:23 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue