TBO Tek IPO to open tomorrow: GMP, issue details, 10 key things to know before investing to ₹1,551-crore issue
TBO Tek IPO, worth ₹1,550.81 crore, includes a fresh issue and offer-for-sale. The company plans to utilize funds for strategic acquisitions and network growth. Augusta TBO and General Atlantic are major stakeholders.
TBO Tek IPO opens for subscription tomorrow (Wednesday, May 8). TBO Tek Limited, formerly known as Tek Travels Private Limited, is a travel distribution platform that was founded in 2006. It provides a broad range of currencies along with currency assistance and offers travel inventory based on the demands of its clients.
