TBO Tek IPO: Travel company garners ₹696.5 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO
According to the company's filing to the exchanges, it has allocated 75,70,807 equity shares to 61 anchor investors at a price of ₹920 per equity share.
Travel distribution platform TBO Tek, on Tuesday, raised ₹696.51 crore from an anchor investors a day before its initial public offerings (IPO) opens for subscription.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message