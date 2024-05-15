TBO Tek share price makes a bumper debut, stock opens with 55% premium at ₹1,426 apiece on NSE
TBO Tek share price debuts impressively, with NSE opening at ₹1,426 per share and BSE at ₹1,380, significantly higher than the issue price of ₹920. The IPO was subscribed 86.70 times, with QIBs oversubscribed at 125.51 times, NIIs at 50.60 times, and RIIs at 25.74 times.
