Teamtech Formwork Solutions IPO: Focus shifts to allotment date. Latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check status

Teamtech Formwork Solutions IPO allotment date: The Teamtech Formwork Solutions IPO share allotment will be finalised on Friday, 22 May. Investors who applied for the Teamtech Formwork Solutions IPO can check the Teamtech Formwork Solutions IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd. On the third bidding day, the Teamtech Formwork Solutions IPO subscription status was 7.01x, as per chittorgarh.com

Investors can determine whether they have received shares and the specific amounts by checking the allocation criteria. Additionally, a crucial factor in assessing the IPO allotment status is the total number of available shares. The company will initiate the refund procedure for applicants who were not allocated any shares. Shares that have been distributed will be credited to an individual's demat account.

For individuals who were not allocated shares, the refund procedure will begin on Monday, 25 May. Individuals who were allocated shares will get them in their demat accounts the same day. Teamtech Formwork Solutions IPO listing date is scheduled for Tuesday, 26 May on NSE SME.

Teamtech Formwork Solutions IPO GMP today is +2. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Teamtech Formwork Solutions's shares was indicated at ₹65 apiece, which is 3.17% higher than the IPO price of ₹63.

According to grey-market trends over the past 9 sessions, today's IPO GMP is trending upwards, indicating a robust listing. The lowest recorded GMP is ₹0.00, while the highest is ₹2, according to experts.

How to check Teamtech Formwork Solutions IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal? Step 1 Visit the official Kfin Technologies IPO allotment status portal:

Kfin Technologies IPO Status Portal

Step 2 On the page, select “Teamtech Formwork Solutions IPO” from the dropdown menu under the “Select IPO” section.

Step 3 Choose any one of the available options to check the allotment status:

PAN

Demat Account Number

Application Number

Step 4 Enter the required details based on the selected option:

Application Number: Enter your application number and the captcha code, then click on “Submit.”

Demat Account: Enter your DP ID and Client ID, then enter the captcha code and click “Submit.”

PAN: Enter your PAN details and captcha code, then click “Submit” to view your IPO allotment status.

How to check Teamtech Formwork Solutions IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1 Visit the official NSE website at https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 Sign up using your PAN by clicking on the 'Click here to sign up' link available on the NSE site.

Step 3 Input your username, password, and the captcha code.

Step 4 On the subsequent page, you can verify the status of your IPO allocation.