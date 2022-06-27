Tech products distributor RP Tech eyes 1,000 cr IPO

“RP Tech has hired investment banks JM Financial and ICICI Securities to advise it on the proposed IPO. Work on the draft red herring prospectus has already started. While the final contours of the deal are yet to be decided, it is expected that the company could raise as much as ₹1,000 crore, which will be a mix of primary and secondary share sale," one of the two people mentioned above said.

