TechD Cybersecurity IPO allotment likely today: Check latest GMP, step-by-step guide on how to check allotment status

TechD Cybersecurity IPO: After a heavy bidding round of the Vijay Kedia-backed initial public offering (IPO) of TechD Cybersecurity on the Indian stock market, investors are now focusing on the share allotment of the public issue, which is expected on Thursday, 18 September 2025.

Investors can check the status of the share allotment for the TechD Cybersecurity IPO online through the official portal of the IPO registrar, Purva Sharegistry, or the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website.

TechD Cybersecurity IPO Allotment Status on NSE Step 1: Visit the NSE IPO allotment website at this link - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2: Log in by entering your details and clicking on Submit.

Step 3: Select the ‘TechD Cybersecurity IPO’ option on the ‘Issue Name’ dropdown menu.

Step 4: To check the allotment status, enter your IPO application number.

Step 5: Select the Submit icon to check your IPO allotment status for the public issue, which will be visible on the screen.

TechD Cybersecurity IPO share allotment status on Purva Sharegistry Step 1: To check the official share allotment status of the TechD Cybersecurity IPO at the official registrar website of Purva Sharegistry, select the link below or visit the website using your browser.

Direct link here — https://www.purvashare.com/investor-service/rights-issue-query/

Step 2: Select ‘TechD Cybersecurity IPO’ from the dropdown list. The name of the public issue will be available once the allocation process is completed.

Step 3: To check the current status, you also have to enter your DP ID (Depository Participant number), along with your Client ID.

Step 4: Select the Search icon after entering your details.

After following all four steps, your TechD Cybersecurity IPO share allotment status will be visible on the screen.

TechD Cybersecurity IPO latest GMP As of Thursday, 18 September 2025, the grey market premium (GMP) of the TechD Cybersecurity IPO stands at ₹200 per share. With the upper price band of the public issue at ₹193, the company shares are expected to be listed at ₹393 apiece, a premium of 103.63%, according to Investorgain data.

Grey market premium (GMP) is an indicator of investors' willingness to pay more for a public issue. The data shows that the GMP levels jumped to their current stage of ₹200 on Thursday, compared to their earlier ₹195 per share level on Wednesday, 17 September 2025.

TechD Cybersecurity IPO Details TechD Cybersecurity IPO is offering a book-built issue with a fresh issuance of 20 lakh shares, as the company aims to raise ₹38.99 crore from the Indian stock market. Mint reported earlier that the IPO does not have an offer for sale (OFS) component in its offering.

The company fixed the price band of the public issue in the range of ₹183-193 per share with a lot size of 600 shares per lot.

The company aims to invest the proceeds raised from the IPO to fund its human resources needs, capex requirements for setting up a global security operations centre (GSOC) in Gujarat and the remaining funds for its general corporate needs.

The NSE SME IPO is estimated to be listed on Monday, 22 September 2025.

