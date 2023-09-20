Techknowgreen IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 2, other key details1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 06:11 PM IST
Techknowgreen Solutions IPO opened on Sept 18, closes on Sept 21, price band set at ₹86 per share. Subscription status at 3.61 times on day 2.
Techknowgreen Solutions Limited IPO has opened for subscription on Monday, September 18, and will close on Thursday, September 21. Techknowgreen IPO price band has been set at ₹86 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Techknowgreen IPO lot size is 1,600 equity shares and in multiples of 1,600 equity shares thereafter.
