Techknowgreen Solutions IPO: Latest GMP, subscription status on day 3, other key details2 min read 21 Sep 2023, 02:11 PM IST
Techknowgreen Solutions IPO opens at ₹86 per share, with a lot size of 1,600 shares. Subscription status is 6.95 times on day 3 so far.
Techknowgreen Solutions Limited IPO has opened for subscription on Monday, September 18, and will close today (Thursday, September 21). Techknowgreen IPO price band has been set at ₹86 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Techknowgreen IPO lot size is 1,600 equity shares and in multiples of 1,600 equity shares thereafter.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started