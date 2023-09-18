Techknowgreen Solutions IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Techknowgreen Solutions Limited has opened today and it will remain open for bidders till 21st September 2023. The fixed price issue has been proposed for listing on BSE SME exchange and Techknowgreen Solutions IPO price band has been fixed at 86 per equity share.

Ahead of subscription opening, Techknowgreen Solutions shares have become available for trade in unlisted market. According to market observers, shares of Techknowgreen Solutions Ltd are available at a premium of ₹25 in grey market today.

Important Techknowgreen Solutions IPO details

Here we list out Techknowgreen Solutions IPO details in 10 points:

1] Techknowgreen Solutions IPO GMP: According to market observers, shares of Techknowgreen Solutions Ltd are available at a premium of ₹25 in grey market today.

2] Techknowgreen Solutions IPO price: The price band of the fixed price issye has been made available at ₹86 apiece.

3] Techknowgreen Solutions IPO date: The fixed issue has opened today and it will remain open till 21st september 2023.

4] Techknowgreen Solutions IPO size: The SME company aims to raise ₹16.72 crore from thispublic issue.

5] Techknowgreen Solutions IPO lot size: One lot of the public issue will comprise 1600 company shares.

6] Techknowgreen Solutions IPO allotment date: The tentative date for finalisation of share allocation is 26th September 2023.

7] Techknowgreen Solutions IPO registrar: Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of the fixed price issue.

8] Techknowgreen Solutions IPO listing: The fixed price issue is proposed for listing on BSE SME exchange.

9] Techknowgreen Solutions IPO listing date: The public offer is expected to make debut at Dalal Street on 29th September 2023.

10] Promoters' shareholding: Ajay Ramakant Ojha and Prasad Rangrao Pawar are promoters of the company and promoters' shareholding in the company in pre issue stands at 89.02 per cent which will go down to 65.58 per cent in post-listing phase of the public issue.