Techknowgreen Solutions IPO opens today. GMP, price, other details in 10 points1 min read 18 Sep 2023, 09:25 AM IST
Techknowgreen Solutions IPO GMP: Shares of Techknowgreen Solutions Ltd are available at a premium of ₹25 in grey market today, say market observers
Techknowgreen Solutions IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Techknowgreen Solutions Limited has opened today and it will remain open for bidders till 21st September 2023. The fixed price issue has been proposed for listing on BSE SME exchange and Techknowgreen Solutions IPO price band has been fixed at 86 per equity share.
