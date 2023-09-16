Techknowgreen Solutions IPO to open on September 18; check key dates, other details1 min read 16 Sep 2023, 05:44 PM IST
Techknowgreen Solutions IPO opens on September 18, 2023, and closes on September 21, 2023.
Techknowgreen Solutions IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) company Techknowgreen Solutions Limited opens on Monday, September 18, 2023. The company aims to raise ₹16.72 crore through the public issue. It is a fixed price issue at ₹86 per equity share, at a face value of ₹10 per share.
