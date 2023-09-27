Techknowgreen Solutions shares make a tepid debut; lists at 1.2% premium at ₹87 on BSE SME2 min read 27 Sep 2023, 10:06 AM IST
Techknowgreen Solutions IPO listed at a 1.2% premium on BSE SME, share price at ₹87 per share.
Techknowgreen listing date: Techknowgreen Solutions share price listed on BSE SME at a premium on Wednesday. On BSE SME, Techknowgreen Solutions share price today was listed at ₹87 per share, 1.2% higher than the issue price of ₹86.
