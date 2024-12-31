Technichem Organics IPO: Technichem Organics Limited's initial public offering (IPO) has hit the Indian primary market today. Bidding for the IPO began today at 10:00 AM and will remain open until 5:00 PM on 2 January 2025. The company has declared the IPO price band at ₹52 to ₹55 apiece. The chemical company aims to raise ₹25.25 crore from this fresh public issue. The SME IPO is proposed for listing on the BSE SME Exchange. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, on Technichem Organics IPO opening date, the grey market is signalling positive trends. According to stock market observers, shares of Technichem Organics Limited are available at a premium of ₹11 in the grey market today.

Technichem Organics IPO details 1] Technichem Organics IPO GMP: According to stock market observers, shares of Technichem Organics Limited are available at a premium of ₹11 in the grey market today.

2] Technichem Organics IPO price: The chemical company has declared the price band of the public issue at ₹52 to ₹55 per equity share.

3] Technichem Organics IPO date: The public issue has opened today and will remain open until 2 January 2025.

4] Technichem Organics IPO size: This is an entirely new public issue, and the company aims to raise ₹25.25 crore.

5] Technichem Organics IPO lot size: A bidder can apply in lots, and one lot of the book build issue comprises 2000 company shares.

6] Technichem Organics IPO allotment date: The most likely date for finalization of share allocation is 3 January 2025.

7] Technichem Organics IPO registrar: Bigshare Services Private Limited has been appointed official registrar of the book build issue.

8] Technichem Organics IPO Lead Manager: Shreni Shares has been appointed lead manager of the public issue.

9] Technichem Organics IPO listing date: The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE SME Exchange, and the most likely date for share listing is 7 January 2024.

10] Technichem Organics IPO review: The market capitalization of Technichem Organics IPO is ₹95.27 crore. In FY24, the company reported a YoY dip of 8 per cent in revenue generation while its PAT (Profit After Tax) skyrocketed around 175 per cent.