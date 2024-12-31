Hello User
Technichem Organics IPO day 1: GMP, subscription status, price, review, other details about BSE SME IPO

Technichem Organics IPO day 1: GMP, subscription status, price, review, other details about BSE SME IPO

Asit Manohar

  • Technichem Organics IPO GMP: According to stock market observers, company shares are available at a premium of 11 in the grey market today

Technichem Organics IPO price: The chemical company has declared the price band of the public issue at 52 to 55 per equity share.

Technichem Organics IPO: Technichem Organics Limited's initial public offering (IPO) has hit the Indian primary market today. Bidding for the IPO began today at 10:00 AM and will remain open until 5:00 PM on 2 January 2025. The company has declared the IPO price band at 52 to 55 apiece. The chemical company aims to raise 25.25 crore from this fresh public issue. The SME IPO is proposed for listing on the BSE SME Exchange.

Meanwhile, on Technichem Organics IPO opening date, the grey market is signalling positive trends. According to stock market observers, shares of Technichem Organics Limited are available at a premium of 11 in the grey market today.

Technichem Organics IPO details

1] Technichem Organics IPO GMP: According to stock market observers, shares of Technichem Organics Limited are available at a premium of 11 in the grey market today.

2] Technichem Organics IPO price: The chemical company has declared the price band of the public issue at 52 to 55 per equity share.

3] Technichem Organics IPO date: The public issue has opened today and will remain open until 2 January 2025.

4] Technichem Organics IPO size: This is an entirely new public issue, and the company aims to raise 25.25 crore.

5] Technichem Organics IPO lot size: A bidder can apply in lots, and one lot of the book build issue comprises 2000 company shares.

6] Technichem Organics IPO allotment date: The most likely date for finalization of share allocation is 3 January 2025.

7] Technichem Organics IPO registrar: Bigshare Services Private Limited has been appointed official registrar of the book build issue.

8] Technichem Organics IPO Lead Manager: Shreni Shares has been appointed lead manager of the public issue.

9] Technichem Organics IPO listing date: The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE SME Exchange, and the most likely date for share listing is 7 January 2024.

10] Technichem Organics IPO review: The market capitalization of Technichem Organics IPO is 95.27 crore. In FY24, the company reported a YoY dip of 8 per cent in revenue generation while its PAT (Profit After Tax) skyrocketed around 175 per cent.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
