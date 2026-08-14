Technocraft Ventures IPO listing date today. Here’s what GMP, experts hint on share debut

Technocraft Ventures IPO listing date has been scheduled for today (Friday, 13 August) on the bourses at 10:00 IST. Technocraft Ventures IPO allotment was finalised on Wednesday, 12 August. According to details on the BSE website, Technocraft Ventures share price will list in a special pre-open session on both the BSE and NSE during Friday's trades. Technocraft Ventures share price today will be available for trade from 10:00 IST.

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Members of the Exchange are notified that starting Friday, 14 August 2026, the equity shares of Technocraft Ventures Limited will be listed and permitted for trading on the Exchange within the 'B' Group of Securities, as per the notice from BSE.

The infrastructure company Technocraft Ventures launched its IPO for subscription from Friday, 7 August to Tuesday, 11 August. By the conclusion of the bidding period, the offering received a healthy response, particularly from non-institutional investors (NIIs) who subscribed 65.06 times, followed by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at 42.26 times. Retail investors showed a subscription rate of 25.35 times. Notably, on the third day of the IPO, the Technocraft Ventures IPO subscription status stood at 38.69 times, as reported by the BSE.

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Technocraft Ventures IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Technocraft Ventures IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹200 to ₹212 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. Technocraft Ventures IPO lot size is 70 equity shares and in multiples of 70 equity shares thereafter.

Technocraft Ventures IPO GMP today Technocraft Ventures IPO GMP today is +40. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Technocraft Ventures share was ₹252 apiece, which is 18.87% higher than the IPO price of ₹212.

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Considering the grey market movements from the past 14 sessions, the IPO's GMP is showing an upward trend today, reflecting optimism for a solid listing. Throughout this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated between ₹0.00 and ₹40, according to expert analysis.

Technocraft Ventures IPO listing price prediction Mahesh M. Ojha, VP – Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities Pvt Ltd, said short-term investors and IPO allottees may consider booking partial profits if the stock delivers the expected 15–18% listing gain. Investors with a medium- to long-term horizon can continue to hold the stock, supported by the favourable infrastructure outlook and strong execution visibility, he added. For fresh investors, Ojha advised waiting for post-listing price stabilisation and better entry opportunities rather than chasing the stock on listing day.

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Tushar Badjate, Director at Badjate Stocks and Shares Pvt Ltd, said Technocraft Ventures appears more attractive from a fundamental perspective at its IPO valuation. While LEAP India offers a more differentiated business model and promising long-term industry prospects, its valuation was relatively demanding, he noted.

For listing gains, Badjate said both IPOs had a positive setup, but Technocraft Ventures appeared more attractive given its combination of reasonable valuation, earnings growth and favourable GMP trends.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.