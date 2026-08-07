Technocraft Ventures IPO Day 1 Live: GMP, subscription status, other details. Apply or not?

Technocraft Ventures IPO Day 1 Live: The initial public offering (IPO) of Technocraft Ventures Ltd has hit the Indian Primary Market today, and will remain open until 11 August 2026. The company management has offered Technocraft Ventures shares at a price band of ₹200 to ₹212 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹252 crore, which means the Technocraft Ventures IPO size is ₹252 crore. The book-build issue comprises both fresh shares and an Offer for Sale (OFS). The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and NSE exchanges. Meanwhile, the company's shares are available in the grey market.

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Technocraft Ventures IPO GMP today According to Investorgain, the company shares are available at a premium of ₹13 in the grey market today. This means Technocraft Ventures' IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹13, up ₹3 from yesterday's ₹10.

Technocraft Ventures IPO subscription status By 4:15 PM on day 3 of bidding, the public issue had been booked 2.13 times, the retail portion had been subscribed 0.91 times, whereas the NII segment had been filled 1.88 times. The QIB portion had been subscribed to 4.47 times.

Technocraft Ventures IPO details Here we list out important Technocraft Ventures IPO details in 10 points:

1] Technocraft Ventures IPO GMP today: According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹13 in the grey market today.

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2] Technocraft Ventures IPO date: The public issue has opened today and will remain open until 11 August 2026.

3] Technocraft Ventures IPO price: The company management has offered Technocraft Ventures shares at a price band of ₹200 to ₹212 per equity share.

4] Technocraft Ventures IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹252 crore, which means the Technocraft Ventures IPO size is ₹252 crore. Out of these ₹252 crore, the company aims to raise ₹202 crore through the issuance of fresh shares, while the rest of ₹50 crore is reserved for the OFS route.

5] Technocraft Ventures IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply for the public issue in lots, and one lot of the public offer comprises 70 company shares.

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6] Technocraft Ventures IPO allotment date: The tentative date for the finalisation of share allotment is 12 August 2026.

7] Technocraft Ventures IPO registrar: Bigshare Services Private Ltd has been appointed the official registrar of the book build issue.

8] Technocraft Ventures IPO listing date: The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and NSE exchanges. The most likely date for the share listing is 14 August 2026.

9] Technocraft Ventures IPO lead manager: Khambatta Securities has been appointed lead manager of the upcoming IPO.

Technocraft Ventures IPO: Apply or not? 10] Technocraft Ventures IPO review: Anand Rathi has assigned a 'subscribe' tag to the public issue, saying, "At the upper price band, the company is valued at a P/E of 19.4x based on its FY26 annualised EPS of ₹14.39, implying a post-issue market capitalisation of approximately ₹8,397 million. Its diversified order book, expanding geographical presence and integrated EPC capabilities provide visibility for long-term growth. However, considering the proposed valuation relative to listed peers, the IPO appears fairly valued."

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Sushil Financial Services has also assigned an ‘apply’ tag to the book-building issue, saying, “Backed by strong revenue/profit growth, pure working-capital deployment for order book expansion, light debt reliance, and competitive relative valuation against peers.”

Beacon Capital Advisors and Swastika Investmart have also assigned a ‘subscribe’ tag to the book-building issue.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).