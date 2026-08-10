Technocraft Ventures IPO Day 2: GMP jumps! Subscription status, review, other details — apply or not?

Technocraft Ventures IPO Day 2: The initial public offering (IPO) of Technocraft Ventures Ltd hit the Indian Primary Market last Friday and will remain open until 11 August 2026. The company management has offered Technocraft Ventures shares at a price band of ₹200 to ₹212 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹252 crore, which means the Technocraft Ventures IPO size is ₹252 crore. The book-build issue comprises both fresh shares and an Offer for Sale (OFS). The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and NSE exchanges. Meanwhile, the company's shares are available in the grey market.
According to Investorgain, the company shares are available at a premium of ₹21 in the grey market today. This means Technocraft Ventures' IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹21, up ₹11 from Thursday's ₹10.
By 4:36 PM on day 1 of bidding, the public issue had been booked 4.68 times, the retail portion had been subscribed 4.03 times, whereas the NII segment had been filled 6.41 times. The QIB portion had been subscribed to 4.50 times.
Whether one should apply for the public issue or not, Anand Rathi said, "At the upper price band, the company is valued at a P/E of 19.4x based on its FY26 annualised EPS of ₹14.39, implying a post-issue market capitalisation of approximately ₹8,397 million. Its diversified order book, expanding geographical presence and integrated EPC capabilities provide visibility for long-term growth. However, considering the proposed valuation relative to listed peers, the IPO appears fairly valued."
Sushil Financial Services has also assigned an ‘apply’ tag to the book-building issue, saying, “Backed by strong revenue/profit growth, pure working-capital deployment for order book expansion, light debt reliance, and competitive relative valuation against peers.”
Beacon Capital Advisors and Swastika Investmart have also assigned a ‘subscribe’ tag to the book-building issue.
The company aims to raise ₹252 crore; of this, ₹202 crore will be raised through the issuance of fresh shares, while the remaining ₹50 crore is reserved for the OFS route.
The tentative date for the finalisation of share allotment is 12 August 2026. Bigshare Services Private Ltd has been appointed as the official registrar for the book-build issue.
The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and NSE exchanges. The most likely date for the share listing is 14 August 2026. Khambatta Securities has been appointed lead manager of the upcoming IPO.
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