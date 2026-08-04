Technocraft Ventures IPO: GMP signals modest listing pop; 10 key things to know from RHP ahead of issue launch on Friday

Technocraft Ventures IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Technocraft Ventures is set to open for public subscription on Friday, 7 August, and will remain open until Tuesday, 11 August. The book-build issue combines a fresh issue of 95 lakh shares with an offer for sale (OFS) of nearly 24 lakh shares.

The Technocraft Ventures IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹200 to ₹212 per equity share of the face value of ₹10.

Share allotment is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, 12 August. Successful bidders can expect the shares credited into their demat accounts on the next business day on Thursday, 13 August. Those who placed the bids but did not get the allotment will receive their refunds on the same day.

Technocraft Ventures shares are expected to be listed on the BSE and the NSE on Friday, 14 August.

Meanwhile, the issue is witnessing tepid interest in grey markets. As per grey market sources, the last grey market premium (GMP) of Technocraft Ventures shares was ₹10, signalling a nearly 5% listing gain.

Technocraft Ventures IPO: 10 things from RHP Here are the 10 key things that investors should know about the Technocraft Ventures IPO from its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP):

1. Technocraft Ventures IPO details Technocraft Ventures IPO is a fresh issue of 95,05,000 shares to raise ₹201.51 crore, and an OFS of 23,76,000 shares, aggregating to ₹50.37 crore.

Kartikey Constructions is the promoter selling shareholder in the OFS.

2. Technocraft Ventures IPO book-running lead managers and registrar Khambatta Securities is the book-running lead manager, and Bigshare Services Private Limited is the registrar of the Technocraft Ventures IPO.

3. Objects of the Technocraft Ventures IPO The company will use the net proceeds from the issue to fund working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

4. Technocraft Ventures IPO promoters The company has five promoters- Sanjay Tyagi, Rekha Tyagi, Kartikey Tyagi, Kartikey Constructions (Partnership Firm), and Sanjay Tyagi HUF.

The promoters cumulatively hold 29,311,400 shares of face value of ₹10 each in the company, representing 97.38% of the pre-offer issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the company.

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5. Technocraft Ventures' management The company has six directors on its board. Sanjay Tyagi, 61, is the Managing Director, and Kartikey Tyagi, 28, is the whole-time director and chief financial officer of the company.

6. Technocraft Ventures' business As per the RHP, Technocraft Ventures is a multidisciplinary public infrastructure development company engaged in the execution of turnkey engineering, procurement and construction contracts.

7. Technocraft Ventures' financial performance Technocraft's total revenue from operations was ₹226.10 crore in FY24, which increased to ₹279.56 crore in FY25 and to ₹345 crore in FY26. Its profit was ₹19.1 crore in FY24, ₹28.2 crore in FY25, and ₹43.3 crore in FY26.

8. Technocraft Ventures' listed peers VA Tech Wabag, Denta Water and Infra Solutions, Enviro Infra Engineers, and EMS are the major listed peers of the company.

9. Dependence on government contracts a key risk A substantial portion of the company's revenues is derived from contracts awarded by central and state governments, local authorities under government-led schemes. Any failure or delay in securing, executing or collecting payments under such contracts could adversely affect the company's business.

10. Industry outlook As the RHP highlighted, the National Commission for Integrated Water Resources Development projects the country’s water requirements to reach approximately 1,180

billion cubic metres by 2050, with around 70% allocated for agriculture, 9% for drinking water, 7% for industrial purposes, 6% for energy generation and the rest for other uses.

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