Technocraft Ventures IPO allotment likely to be finalised today. Latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check status

Technocraft Ventures IPO allotment date today: Technocraft Ventures IPO share allotment will be finalised on Wednesday, 12 August. The investors who applied for the issue can check the Technocraft Ventures IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

Advertisement

Technocraft Ventures IPO subscription status on the third day of bidding was 38.69 times, as per BSE data. The subscription period for the initial public offering of Technocraft Ventures Ltd opened on Friday, 7 August and ended on Tuesday, 11 August.

Investors can check the details of their share allocation to confirm how many shares they have received, if any. Information about the allocated shares will be displayed in the IPO allocation status. For those applicants who did not receive any shares, the refund process will begin. The assigned shares will be deposited into their demat accounts.

Individuals who received shares will have their demat accounts credited on Thursday, 13 August. The refund procedure will also begin on Thursday.

Technocraft Ventures IPO listing date is fixed for Friday, 14 August on NSE and BSE.

Advertisement

Technocraft Ventures IPO GMP today Technocraft Ventures IPO GMP today is +27. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Technocraft Ventures share was ₹239 apiece, which is 12.74% higher than the IPO price of ₹212.

Considering the grey market trends observed over the past 13 sessions, the GMP for the IPO is showing an upward trend today, suggesting positive listing expectations. Throughout this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated between ₹0.00 and ₹30, according to expert analysis.

How to check Technocraft Ventures IPO allotment in the registrar's website? Investors who applied for the Technocraft Ventures IPO can check their allotment status online through the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. The allotment status can be checked using the investor’s PAN, Beneficiary ID or application details.

Advertisement

Step 1 Visit the Bigshare IPO allotment status page: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Bigshare IPO Allotment Status

Step 2 Select “Technocraft Ventures IPO” from the list of available issues.

Step 3 Choose any one of the available options — PAN Number, Beneficiary ID, or Application No./CAF No.

Step 4 Enter the required details and click on “Search” to view your Technocraft Ventures IPO allotment status.

The allotment status can be checked using either a computer or a mobile device.

Also Read | Milky Mist IPO to Technocraft Ventures IPO - what grey market hints

How to check Technocraft Ventures IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1 Visit the official NSE website to check the allotment status of the Technocraft Ventures IPO online - https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 To create an account on the NSE platform, click the link that says 'Click here to sign up' and enter your PAN.

Advertisement

Step 3 Provide your username and password, then complete the captcha verification code.

Step 4 View the IPO allotment status on the resulting page.

How to check Technocraft Ventures IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1 Navigate to the allotment area on the official BSE website at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Choose 'Equity' from the choices available under 'Issue Type.'

Step 3 From the dropdown menu, select the 'Issue Name' corresponding to the specific IPO.

Step 4 Input either your application number or PAN.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.