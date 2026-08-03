Technocraft Ventures IPO: Price band set at ₹200-212 per share; check key dates, issue details

Technocraft Ventures IPO price band: The Technocraft Ventures Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹200 to ₹212 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The Technocraft Ventures IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Friday, 7 August and will close on Tuesday, 11 August. The allocation to anchor investors for the Technocraft Ventures IPO is scheduled to take place on Thursday, 6 August.

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The Technocraft Ventures IPO lot size is 70 equity shares and in multiples of 70 equity shares thereafter.

Technocraft Ventures IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, Technocraft Ventures IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Wednesday, 12 August and the company will initiate refunds on Thursday, 13 August, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Technocraft Ventures share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Friday, 14 August.

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Technocraft Ventures IPO Details The Technocraft Ventures IPO comprises 1.18 crore equity shares, including a fresh issue of 95.05 lakh shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 23.76 lakh shares, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP) filed on July 30.

Under the OFS, Kartikey Constructions, a promoter entity and partnership firm, will offload 23.76 lakh equity shares.

The company had filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in August 2025 and received the regulator's approval in December 2025.

Technocraft Ventures intends to utilise ₹150 crore from the net proceeds of the fresh issue to meet its working capital requirements, while the remaining funds will be allocated towards general corporate purposes.

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Khambatta Securities is the sole book-running lead manager to the issue.

Company Details Technocraft Ventures is an infrastructure development company engaged in executing turnkey Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) projects across multiple sectors. The company primarily undertakes projects for state governments and government agencies in northern India, with a presence in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

As of 15 July 2026, the company had a total order book of ₹1,320.7 crore, including operation and maintenance (O&M) contracts to be executed after project completion. Of this, projects worth ₹917.6 crore are to be executed through seven joint ventures, providing healthy revenue visibility.

Financially, Technocraft Ventures reported strong growth in FY26, with profit after tax rising 53.6% year-on-year to ₹43.3 crore from ₹28.2 crore in the previous fiscal. Revenue from operations grew 23.4% to ₹345 crore, compared with ₹279.6 crore in FY25.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.