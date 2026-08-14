Technocraft Ventures share price makes a bumper debut, stock opens with a 34% premium at ₹284 apiece on NSE

Technocraft Ventures share price made a bumper debut on the bourses today, Friday, 14 August. On NSE, Technocraft Ventures share price opened at ₹284 per share, 33.96% higher than the issue price of ₹212. On BSE, the stock opened at ₹285 apiece, up 34.43% than the issue price.
The Technocraft Ventures IPO was subscribed 38.69 times on the final day of bidding on Tuesday, reflecting strong investor demand across all categories.
The ₹251.88 crore Technocraft Ventures IPO received bids for 32,17,81,040 equity shares against the 83,17,190 shares on offer, according to NSE data.
The Technocraft Ventures IPO subscription was led by non-institutional investors (NIIs), whose portion was subscribed 65.06 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) quota received 42.26 times subscription, while the retail portion was subscribed 25.35 times.
The company had raised ₹75.55 crore from anchor investors ahead of the issue.
The Technocraft Ventures IPO price band was fixed at ₹200– ₹212 per share. The Technocraft Ventures IPO lot size is 70 equity shares, with bids accepted in multiples of 70 shares thereafter.
Of the issue, not more than 50% was reserved for QIBs, at least 15% for NIIs and at least 35% for retail investors.
Technocraft Ventures IPO GMP today is +42. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Technocraft Ventures share was ₹254 apiece, which is 19.81% higher than the IPO price of ₹212.
Technocraft Ventures IPO comprises 1.18 crore equity shares, including a fresh issue of 95.05 lakh shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 23.76 lakh shares, according to the company's red herring prospectus (RHP) filed on July 30.
Under the OFS component, Kartikey Constructions, a promoter entity and partnership firm, will offload 23.76 lakh equity shares.
Technocraft Ventures filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in August 2025 and received regulatory approval in December 2025.
The company plans to utilise ₹150 crore from the net proceeds of the fresh issue towards working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be deployed for general corporate purposes.
Khambatta Securities is the sole book-running lead manager for the Technocraft Ventures IPO.
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