Teerth Gopicon IPO allotment to be finalised today; latest GMP, steps to check allotment status online
Teerth Gopicon IPO allotment date is today, April 12. The SME IPO opened for public subscription on April 8 and closed on April 10. Teerth Gopicon shares will be listed on April 16 at NSE SME.
Teerth Gopicon IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of infrastructure development company Teerth Gopicon Ltd received a stellar response from investors, as seen in the IPO subscription status. As the Teerth Gopicon IPO bidding is over, investors now await the Teerth Gopicon IPO allotment, which is expected to be finalised today.
