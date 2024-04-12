Teerth Gopicon IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of infrastructure development company Teerth Gopicon Ltd received a stellar response from investors, as seen in the IPO subscription status. As the Teerth Gopicon IPO bidding is over, investors now await the Teerth Gopicon IPO allotment, which is expected to be finalised today.

Teerth Gopicon IPO allotment date is today, April 12. The SME IPO opened for public subscription on April 8 and closed on April 10. Teerth Gopicon shares will be listed on April 16 at NSE SME.

Investors who bid for the public issue can do Teerth Gopicon IPO allotment status check online. The basis of allotment shows if and how many shares have been allotted to the investors.

The company will credit the shares into the demat accounts of eligible investors on April 15 and initiate refunds on the same day to the investors whose applications have been rejected.

Investors can check Teerth Gopicon IPO allotment status online on IPO registrar website. Bigshare Services Private Limited is the Teerth Gopicon IPO registrar.

Here are five simple steps to check Teerth Gopicon IPO allotment status online through the IPO registrar’s portal.

Teerth Gopicon IPO Allotment Status Check:

Step 1: Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 2: Select ‘Teerth Gopicon Limited’ in the ‘Company Selection’ dropdown menu

Step 3: Choose among three options given - Application No, Beneficiary Id and PAN

Step 4: Enter the details as per the option selected.

Step 5: Enter the Captcha and hit ‘Search’ option.

Your Teerth Gopicon IPO allotment status will be visible.

Let us check Teerth Gopicon IPO GMP, subscription status and other key details:

Teerth Gopicon IPO Subscription Status

Teerth Gopicon IPO has been subscribed 75.54 times at the end of the bidding process. The public issue received bids for 28.69 crore equity shares as compared to the offer size of 37.99 lakh shares.

The IPO has been subscribed 44.33 times in the retail category, and 97.12 times in the Other category.

Teerth Gopicon IPO GMP Today

Teerth Gopicon IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, has risen to ₹35 per share, as per stock market observers. This indicates that Teerth Gopicon shares are trading higher by ₹35 in the grey market than their issue price of ₹111 per share.

Considering the IPO today and the issue price, Teerth Gopicon shares listing is estimated to be at ₹146 apiece, a premium of 31.53% to the issue price.

Teerth Gopicon IPO Details

Teerth Gopicon IPO opened on April 8 and closed on April 10. The company raised ₹44.40 crore from the public issue which is entirely a fresh issue of 40 lakh equity shares.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO to meet working capital requirements and general corporate expenses.

Teerth Gopicon IPO allotment is expected to be finalized today, on April 12, and the shares will be listed on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as April 16.

Teerth Gopicon IPO price band is ₹111 per share and the IPO lot size is 1,200 shares.

In the IPO, the company has reserved up to 18,99,600 equity shares for Non-Institutional Investors (NII) and up to 18,99,600 shares for Retail Individual Investors (RII).

The lead manager to the Teerth Gopicon IPO is Interactive Financial Services and the IPO registrar is Bigshare Services Private Limited.

Teerth Gopicon is an engineering construction and development company with expertise in diverse civil engineering works and real estate projects. Maheshbhai Kumbhani, Chandrikaben Kumbhani and Pallav Kumbhani are the promoters of the company.

In FY23, the company reported a revenue of ₹39.07 crore, EBITDA of ₹2.87 crore, and a net profit of ₹1.79 crore.

