Teerth Gopicon IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of infrastructure development company Teerth Gopicon Ltd opened for public subscription on April 8. Teerth Gopicon IPO is an SME IPO and the bidding for the issue will close on April 10.

Teerth Gopicon IPO is an SME IPO and receiving strong demand from investors as the issue has been fully booked on the first day itself, as per the IPO subscription status.

The company plans to raise ₹44.39 crore from the fixed-price IPO and its shares are set to be listed on the NSE Emerge.

Let us check Teerth Gopicon IPO GMP, subscription status and other key details:

Teerth Gopicon IPO Subscription Status

Teerth Gopicon IPO has been subscribed 1.09 times so far on Monday, the first day of the bidding process. The public issue received bids for 41.24 lakh equity shares as compared to the offer size of 37.99 lakh shares, as per data available till 2:20 pm.

The IPO has been subscribed 1.12 times in the retail category, and 1.05 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category so far.

Teerth Gopicon IPO GMP Today

Teerth Gopicon IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹14 per share. This indicates that Teerth Gopicon shares are trading at a premium of 12.61% at ₹125 apiece in the grey market, as against the issue price of ₹111 per share.

Teerth Gopicon IPO Details

Teerth Gopicon IPO size is ₹44.40 crore which is entirely a fresh issue of 40 lakh equity shares.

The bidding for the IPO opens on April 8 and closes on April 10. Teerth Gopicon IPO allotment is expected to be finalized on April 12 and the shares will list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as April 16.

Teerth Gopicon IPO price band is ₹111 per share. The IPO lot size for an application is 1,200 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹133,200.

In the IPO, the company has reserved up to 18,99,600 equity shares for Non-Institutional Investors (NII) and up to 18,99,600 shares for Retail Individual Investors (RII).

The lead manager to the Teerth Gopicon IPO is Interactive Financial Services and the IPO registrar is Bigshare Services Private Limited.

Teerth Gopicon is an engineering construction and development company with expertise in diverse civil engineering works and real estate projects. Maheshbhai Kumbhani, Chandrikaben Kumbhani and Pallav Kumbhani are the promoters of the company.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO to meet working capital requirements and general corporate expenses.

In FY23, the company reported a revenue of ₹39.07 crore, EBITDA of ₹2.87 crore, and a net profit of ₹1.79 crore.

