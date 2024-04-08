Teerth Gopicon IPO: Issue fully subscribed on first day; check GMP, price band, other key details of SME IPO
Teerth Gopicon IPO price band is ₹111 per share. The IPO lot size for an application is 1,200 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹133,200.
Teerth Gopicon IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of infrastructure development company Teerth Gopicon Ltd opened for public subscription on April 8. Teerth Gopicon IPO is an SME IPO and the bidding for the issue will close on April 10.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started