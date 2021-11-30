Tega Industries IPO: GMP jumps ahead of subscription opening date

According to market observers, Tega Industries IPO GMP today is ₹378, which is ₹6 higher from its yesterday's grey market premium (GMP) of ₹372. They said that Tega Industries IPO GMP on Monday surged from ₹250 to ₹372 and today it has managed to sustain at that level, which augurs well for the public issue. They said that it may reflect in strong response from the bidders when the issue opens on Wednesday. They said that shares of Tega Industries become available for trade in grey market last week at a premium of around ₹180 and in just one week, it has surged to ₹378, which indicates highly bullish mood of the grey market in regard to Tega Industries IPO.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}