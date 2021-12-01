Tega Industries IPO: GMP, price, other details. Should you subscribe?

- Tega Industries IPO GMP: According to market observers, Tega Industries IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹385, which is ₹5 higher from its yesterday's GMP of ₹380. Market observers said that rise in GMP of the public issue ahead of subscription opening is unexpected as stock market sentiment is still negative. They said that performance of Tega Industries shares in the grey market may impact its subscription as some section of the IPO investor take GMP very seriously.

