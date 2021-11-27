Tega Industries IPO: Latest GMP and other details. Should you subscribe?

Tega Industries IPO is one of the IPOs upcoming next week. The public issue worth ₹619.23 crore will open for subscription on 1st December 2021 and it will remain open for bidding till 3rd December 2021. As the IPO opens this week, shares of Tega industries have started to trade in the grey market. As per the market observers, Tega Industries share are available at a premium of ₹240 in the grey market today.

Here we list out important Tega Industries IPO details:

- Tega Industries IPO GMP: According to market observers, Tega Industries IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹240, which means grey market is expecting Tega Industries share listing at around ₹693 ( ₹453 + ₹240), which is more than 50 per cent of its upper price band of ₹453 per equity share.

- Tega Industries IPO price band: The company management has fixed this public issue's price band at ₹443 to ₹453 per equity share.

- Tega Industries IPO size: The public issue is completely OFS (Offer for Sale) in nature and promoters of the company aims to raise ₹619.23 crore from their offer.

- Tega Industries IPO lot size: A bidder of this public issue will be able to apply in lots and one lot will comprise 33 shares of the company. One bidder will be able to apply for maximum 13 lots.

- Tega Industries IPO investment limit: As one bidder can apply for minimum one lot and maximum 13 lots, the minimum investment allowed in the public issue is ₹14,949 ( ₹453 x 33) whereas maximum investment limit is capped at ₹1,94,337 [( ₹453 x 33) x 13].

- Tega Industries IPO subscription date: As mentioned earlier, the public issue will open on 1st December and it will remain open till 3rd December 2021.

- Tega Industries IPO allotment date: The tentative date for share allocation is 8th December 2021.

- Tega Industries IPO listing: Shares of the company will be listed on both NSE and BSE and the likely date of Tega Industries share listing is 13th December 2021.

- Tega Industries IPO subscribe or not: Speaking on Tega Industries IPO; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart securities said, "Bidder are advised to keep an eye on the Indian and global markets as new corana variant has hit global bourses very badly. If NSE Nifty goes below 17,000 in next week session, then the public issue will become available for subscription in a bear-hit market. In that case, 100 per cent OFS of the public issue might play a hurdle."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

