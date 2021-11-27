Tega Industries IPO: Latest GMP and other details. Should you subscribe?

- Tega Industries IPO subscribe or not: Speaking on Tega Industries IPO; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart securities said, "Bidder are advised to keep an eye on the Indian and global markets as new corana variant has hit global bourses very badly. If NSE Nifty goes below 17,000 in next week session, then the public issue will become available for subscription in a bear-hit market. In that case, 100 per cent OFS of the public issue might play a hurdle."