Tega Industries IPO share allotment today. How to check application status

Tega Industries IPO allotment can be announced any time today. Bidders who applied for the public issue worth ₹619 crore are advised not to roam from pillar to post after the announcement of share allocation as they can check their IPO application status online by logging in at BSE website or at the website of official registrar of the public issue. As per the RHP (Red Herring Prospectus) of Tega Industries IPO, its official registrar is Link Intime Private Limited and its official website is linkintime.co.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As mentioned above, after the announcement of share allotment, bidders can check their IPO application status online by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com or at the Link Intime's website — linkintime.co.in. For further convenience, bidders are advised to login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at Link Intime's direct link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and check their IPO application status online.

Tega Industries IPO allotment status check at Link Intime

To check one's IPO application status online at Link Intime's website, bidders are advised to login at the above-mentioned direct link of Link Intime's website and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at Link Intime's direct link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Tega Industries IPO;

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your Tega Industries IPO application status will become available on the computer monitor or on your Smartphone screen.

How to check Tega Industries IPO allotment status at BSE

To check one's application status online, bidders can login at direct BSE link mentioned above and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Tega Industries IPO;

3] Enter your Tega Industries IPO application number;

4] Enter PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Tega Industries IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor or on your Smartphone screen.

Tega Industries IPO will be listed on both NSE and BSE and the likely date of share listing is 13th December 2021.

