Tega Industries IPO share allotment today. How to check application status

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Tega Industries IPO allotment date: After the announcement of share allotment, bidders can check their IPO application status online by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com or at the Link Intime's website — linkintime.co.in
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Tega Industries IPO allotment can be announced any time today. Bidders who applied for the public issue worth ₹619 crore are advised not to roam from pillar to post after the announcement of share allocation as they can check their IPO application status online by logging in at BSE website or at the website of official registrar of the public issue. As per the RHP (Red Herring Prospectus) of Tega Industries IPO, its official registrar is Link Intime Private Limited and its official website is linkintime.co.in.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Tega Industries IPO allotment can be announced any time today. Bidders who applied for the public issue worth ₹619 crore are advised not to roam from pillar to post after the announcement of share allocation as they can check their IPO application status online by logging in at BSE website or at the website of official registrar of the public issue. As per the RHP (Red Herring Prospectus) of Tega Industries IPO, its official registrar is Link Intime Private Limited and its official website is linkintime.co.in.
Links to check Tega Industries IPO allotment status
As mentioned above, after the announcement of share allotment, bidders can check their IPO application status online by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com or at the Link Intime's website — linkintime.co.in. For further convenience, bidders are advised to login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at Link Intime's direct link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and check their IPO application status online.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Tega Industries IPO allotment status check at Link Intime
To check one's IPO application status online at Link Intime's website, bidders are advised to login at the above-mentioned direct link of Link Intime's website and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:
1] Login at Link Intime's direct link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;