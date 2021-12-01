Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Ipo /  Tega Industries' IPO subscribed 4.67 times on day 1

Tega Industries' IPO subscribed 4.67 times on day 1

Retail investors placed bids for 7.51 times the shares reserved for them. Photo: iStock
2 min read . 06:20 PM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • Retail investors placed bids for 7.51 times the shares reserved for them. Non-institutional investors bid for 4.17 times of their quota while institutional investors subscribed 0.07 times

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kolkata-based Tega Industries Ltd's initial public offering sailed through within an hour on the first day of subscription on Wednesday, thanks to retail and high networth investors.

Kolkata-based Tega Industries Ltd's initial public offering sailed through within an hour on the first day of subscription on Wednesday, thanks to retail and high networth investors.

At the end of day one, the overall book, excluding the anchor allotment, was subscribed 4.67 times after getting bids for about 44.66 million shares, according to stock-exchange data.

At the end of day one, the overall book, excluding the anchor allotment, was subscribed 4.67 times after getting bids for about 44.66 million shares, according to stock-exchange data.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Retail investors placed bids for 7.51 times the shares reserved for them. Non-institutional investors bid for 4.17 times of their quota while institutional investors subscribed 0.07 times.

The firm which offers products and services to the mining industry, raised 185.76 crore from a bunch of anchor investors on Tuesday by allotting 4.1 million shares at the upper end of the price band of 443-453 a share.

At the upper price band of 453, Tega Industries is demanding a PE multiple of 18.79x of FY21 earnings, which is lower than the industry average of 31.71x. The company’s price to sales ratio is at 3.73x of FY21 revenue.

"Considering that it is a market leader of specialized products, has recurring revenues that is insulated from the mining capex cycles, plans of expansion, increasing manufacturing capacities and open for strategic acquisition of businesses, we recommend ‘Subscribe’ to the issue with a long-term perspective", said IIFL Securities in a note to its investors.

Meanwhile, the 7249 crore initial share sale of Star Health & Allied Insurance Co Ltd continued to get weak response for its IPO on the second day.

The overall book, excluding the anchor allotment, was subscribed just 20%. As of 5pm, retail investors, whose investments cannot exceed the maximum cap of 2 lakh in an IPO, applied for 89% or 0.89 times the shares on offer.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Had you invested ₹1 Lakh in TCS in 2011, this is how m ...

Sensex Jumps 500 Points, Nifty Above 17,100; Metal & ...

₹9 to ₹650: Multibagger penny stock gives 7000% retur ...

Are mutual funds a better way to invest in IPOs?

The non-institutional category comprising high net worth individuals drew 2% or 0.02 times the shares reserved for the category. The institutional investors category subscribed 0.07 times, stock exchange data showed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!