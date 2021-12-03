Tega Industries IPO: What GMP reflects on last date of subscription

According to market observers, Tega Industries IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹420, which is ₹10 higher from its yesterday's grey market premium of ₹410. Market observers said that the rise can be attributed to two major reasons — strong response from investors and stock market uptrend. They said that rise in the stock markets have helped Tega Industries shares to maintain its uptrend in grey market. Apart from this, strong response from bidders, which is visible in Tega Industries IPO subscription status, has also helped grey market to maintain the bullish trend on the public issue. They expected sharp rise in Tega Industries IPO subscription status today as those who are in wait and watch would also apply for the IPO on last date of subscription.

