Tega Industries IPO: What GMP reflects on second day of subscription

According to market observers, Tega Industries IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹410, which is ₹25 higher from its yesterday's GMP of ₹385. According to market observers, this rise in Tega Industries IPO GMP should be attributed to the strong response by the investors. They said that the rise in grey market price of the public issue was aided by the trend reversal in the stock market as well. They expected that Tega Industries IPO subscription status would further pick up as there are two more days left for bidding.

