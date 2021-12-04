Tega Industries IPO: What GMP, subscription status signal about the public issue

As per the market observers, Tega Industries IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹425, which is ₹5 higher from its yesterday's GMP of ₹420. They said that rising GMP and strong subscription status is because of the reasonable pricing and growth prospect of the company. They said that Tega Industries IPO GMP has been rising continuously despite high volatility in the stock market, which is expected to reflect strongly on its listing date, which is likely on 13th December 2021.

