Tega Industries share listing today. Experts predict 'bumper' debut

Tega Industries IPO listing date: Shares of Tega Industries are going to hit Dalal Street today as it will become available for trade on both NSE and BSE from 10 AM today. According to stock market experts, Tega Industries shares may have a bumper debut today and it may list in the range of ₹750 to ₹800 levels, giving up to 75 per cent listing gain to the allottees.

Speaking on Tega Industries IPO listing price prediction; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Shares of Tega Industries may have a bumper debut today at Dalal Street as it is expected to list around ₹780 to ₹800 levels, delivering listing gain up to 75 per cent to the allottees."

Echoing with Ravi Singhal's views; Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "As the broader market sentiments have stabilised, we will see a rub-off effect in primary markets too amid cluster of IPO. The response to Tega Industries IPO was overwhelming from all the segments as the issue looked priced reasonably. I expect a decent listing for Tega Industries shares and it may list in the range of ₹700 to ₹750 emanating around 60 to 65 per cent listing gains for lucky bidders."

On Tega Industries IPO listing price; Aprajita Saxena, Research Analyst at Trustline Securities said, "Tega Industries Limited has established track record with industry leading position on account of good quality of business with low leverage, high cash in the books and high margins- Catering to its marquee clients. Strong R & D capabilities low current utilisation and solid financial performance. With reasonable valuation and positive sentiments around this IPO, listing price could be around ₹753 including listing gain to the tune of ₹300 per share."

Predicting up to 70 per cent listing gain for allottees; Ravi Singh, Head of Research & Vice President at ShareIndia said, "We are expecting Tega Industries share to list in the range of ₹675 to ₹765, delivering around 50 to 70 per cent premium to the allottees."

Tega Indsutries IPO GMP

According to market observers, Tega Indsutries IPO GMP today is ₹310, which is ₹10 higher from its yesterday's grey market premium (GMP) of ₹300. Market observers said that ₹310 GMP simply means that grey market is expecting Tega Industries share price listing around ₹763 ( ₹453 + ₹310), around 70 per cent higher from its price band of ₹443 to ₹453 per equity share.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.