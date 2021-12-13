Tega Industries shares make blockbuster debut

Parth Nyati, founder of Tradingo, said: “Kolkata-based company with strong management and sound fundamentals went public today. A massive response from investors triggered the IPO to be subscribed 219 times. The IPO was purely OFS based where its PE fund is exiting, but the company is cash-rich. Initially priced at ₹453 each, the issue gained 66% and was listed at ₹760. The company might perform much better going forward if this momentum continues. New investors can wait for a dip to buy, while long-term investors should hold this stock. Those who have received the allotment should keep a stop loss of 690."

