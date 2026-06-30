Teja Engineering Industries IPO opens today. GMP, subscription status, other details of NSE SME IPO in 10 points

Teja Engineering Industries IPO Day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of Teja Engineering Industries Ltd has opened today, and will remain open until 2 July 2026. The company management has offered Teja Engineering Industries shares at a fixed price band of ₹220 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹37 crore, which means the Teja Engineering Industries IPO size is ₹37 crore. The book build issue is entirely fresh. The public issue is proposed for listing on the NSE SME IPO exchange.
According to market observers, the company's shares are available at par in the grey market today. So, Teja Engineering Industries IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is zero.
Here we list out important Teja Engineering Industries IPO details in 10 points:
1] Teja Engineering Industries IPO GMP today: According to market observers, shares of the company are available at par in the grey market today.
2] Teja Engineering Industries IPO date: The public issue has opened today, and will remain open until 2 July 2026.
3] Teja Engineering Industries IPO price: The company management has offered Teja Engineering Industries shares at a fixed price of ₹220 per equity share.
4] Teja Engineering Industries IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹37 crore, which means the Teja Engineering Industries IPO size is ₹37 crore through the issuance of fresh shares.
5] Teja Engineering Industries IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply for the public issue in lots, and one lot of the public offer comprises 600 company shares.
6] Teja Engineering Industries IPO allotment date: The tentative date for the finalisation of share allotment is 3 July 2026.
7] Teja Engineering Industries IPO registrar: KFin Technologies has been appointed the official registrar of the book build issue.
8] Teja Engineering Industries IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on the NSE SME Emerge.
9] Teja Engineering Industries IPO listing date: The most likely date for share listing is 7 July 2026.
10] Teja Engineering Industries IPO lead managers: Interactive Financial Services has been appointed lead manager of the NSE SME IPO.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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