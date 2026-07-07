Teja Engineering Industries shares hit the upper circuit after a stellar 90% listing gain.

Teja Engineering Industries IPO listing: Shares of Teja Engineering Industries made a stellar debut on the NSE SME on Tuesday, 7 July, in an otherwise lacklustre market.

Teja Engineering Industries' share price opened at ₹418 on the NSE, a premium of 90% over the issue price of ₹220. The SME stock extended gains further to hit its upper price band of ₹438.90. Around 10:25 am, the stock was locked at its upper circuit. Equity benchmark Nifty 50 was 0.30% up at 24,500 at that time.

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The stock's listing exceeded grey market expectations significantly, with the last grey market premium (GMP) for Teja Engineering shares at ₹36, suggesting the stock could list at a 16% premium over the issue price.

Teja Engineering Industries IPO details Teja Engineering Industries IPO was a fresh issue of 16,98,000 shares, aggregating to ₹37.36 crore.

The NSE SME, which was priced at ₹220 per share, opened on Tuesday, 30 June, and concluded on Thursday, 2 July, with an overall subscription of 1.37 times.

Share allotment was finalised on Friday, 3 July, and successful bidders received shares on Monday, 6 July.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the issue to purchase equipment and machinery, meet its working capital requirements, and fund general corporate purposes.

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Incorporated in 2023, Teja Engineering Industries provides services across operation and maintenance, including annual maintenance contracts, erection and commissioning, including project works, installation of stainless-steel tubing, overhauling, decommissioning and recommissioning.

The company operates in the oil and gas, power, and energy sectors, supporting OEMs, CNG compressor packagers, and public sector undertakings involved in gas distribution and energy infrastructure.

The company's revenue from operations in FY24 was ₹31.62 crore, and in FY25, it was ₹55.22 crore. Till 31 December 2025, its revenue was ₹54.32 crore.

Profit in FY24 was ₹2.2 crore, which rose to ₹4.02 crore in FY25. In FY26 till 31 December, the company's profit was ₹4 crore.

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